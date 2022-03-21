$51,977+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2021 GMC Canyon
ONE OWNER | LOW KM'S | NO ACCIDENTS | AT4 | LEATHER | Z71 OFF ROAD
Location
Riverview GM
854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$51,977
- Listing ID: 8705534
- Stock #: N22063B
- VIN: 1GTG6FEN4M1128827
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 9,447 KM
Vehicle Description
Special 17-inch wheels with off-road tires, hill descent control, unique off-road suspension and transfer case shield. 3.6-liter V6 (308 hp, 275 lb-ft) with an eight-speed automatic transmission.
Power windows, seats, locks and liftgate. 8" touch screen display, cruise control, Bluetooth, wireless charging, USB outlet, power outlet, XM radio, navigation system for all your trips. Teen driver, front bucket seats, HEATED steering wheel, LEATHER upholstery, BOSE sound. This truck also comes with remote start w/ keyless entry. HD Rear view camera with rear park assist making parking a breeze. Steering wheel audio controls and it comes with a towing package for all your hauling needs.
Call and book your appointment today!
Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards. They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped).Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.
All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.
*0% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and 3.49% up to 48 months (2017-2022MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).
Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.
delivery pending location.
Vehicle Features
