$72,977+ tax & licensing
519-627-6014
2021 GMC Sierra 1500
AT4 TRAILERING PACKAGE | HEATED & COOLED SEATS | LEATHER | REAR VIEW CAMERA
Location
Riverview GM
854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$72,977
- Listing ID: 10498029
- Stock #: 24028A
- VIN: 1GTP9EEL0MZ444632
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 49,369 KM
Vehicle Description
Recently added to our pre-owned lot is this 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab AT4 in Satin Steel Metallic! No accidents! 6.2L EcoTec V8 10-spd automatic.
Loads of features including, remote vehicle start, heated steering wheel, power door locks, power windows, trailering package with hitch guidance, automatic start/stop, leather upholstery, heated and cooled seats, rear view camera, navigation system, running boards, rear park assist, keyless entry, rear bumper corner steps and so much more!
Call and book your appointment today!
Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards. They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped). Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.
All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.
Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
