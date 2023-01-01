Menu
2021 GMC Sierra 1500

49,369 KM

$72,977

+ tax & licensing
$72,977

+ taxes & licensing

Riverview GM

519-627-6014

2021 GMC Sierra 1500

2021 GMC Sierra 1500

AT4 TRAILERING PACKAGE | HEATED & COOLED SEATS | LEATHER | REAR VIEW CAMERA

2021 GMC Sierra 1500

AT4 TRAILERING PACKAGE | HEATED & COOLED SEATS | LEATHER | REAR VIEW CAMERA

Location

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$72,977

+ taxes & licensing

49,369KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10498029
  • Stock #: 24028A
  • VIN: 1GTP9EEL0MZ444632

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 49,369 KM

Vehicle Description

Recently added to our pre-owned lot is this 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 Crew Cab AT4 in Satin Steel Metallic! No accidents! 6.2L EcoTec V8 10-spd automatic.



Loads of features including, remote vehicle start, heated steering wheel, power door locks, power windows, trailering package with hitch guidance, automatic start/stop, leather upholstery, heated and cooled seats, rear view camera, navigation system, running boards, rear park assist, keyless entry, rear bumper corner steps and so much more!



Call and book your appointment today!




Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards. They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped). Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.



All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.



*3.99% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and 6.49% up to 48 months (2018-2024MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).



Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.



 

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Riverview GM

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

