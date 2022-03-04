Menu
2021 GMC Sierra 1500

20,297 KM

Details Description Features

$48,977

+ tax & licensing
$48,977

+ taxes & licensing

Riverview GM

519-627-6014

2021 GMC Sierra 1500

2021 GMC Sierra 1500

LOW KMS | GREAT WORK TRUCK | 4.3L | TONNEAU COVER | REAR VIEW CAMERA | BED LINER

2021 GMC Sierra 1500

LOW KMS | GREAT WORK TRUCK | 4.3L | TONNEAU COVER | REAR VIEW CAMERA | BED LINER

Location

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$48,977

+ taxes & licensing

20,297KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8640734
  • Stock #: U2207
  • VIN: 1GTR9AEHXMZ321241

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # U2207
  • Mileage 20,297 KM

Vehicle Description

The perfect work truck just landed on our used lot...a 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 with a 4.3L Ecotec engine V6 which produces 285 horsepower, 305 lb-ft of torque. LOW KM'S! Double cab, seating for 6. This truck comes with a rear view camera which makes parking a breeze.

Comes with a tonneau cover and a bed liner! LED headlights, chrome bumpers, tilt steering wheel, six-speaker audio system, two USB ports, Bluetooth, 7-inch touchscreen and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration. Power windows and locks.

Call and book your appointment today!

 



Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards.  They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped).Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.



All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.  



*0% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and 3.49% up to 48 months (2017-2022MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).



Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.




delivery pending location. 

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Riverview GM

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

