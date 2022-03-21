Menu
2021 GMC Sierra 1500

21,653 KM

Details Description Features

$57,977

+ tax & licensing
$57,977

+ taxes & licensing

Riverview GM

519-627-6014

2021 GMC Sierra 1500

2021 GMC Sierra 1500

Elevation X31 OFF ROAD | ENGINE START/STOP | RUNNING BOARDS | HEATED SEATS

2021 GMC Sierra 1500

Elevation X31 OFF ROAD | ENGINE START/STOP | RUNNING BOARDS | HEATED SEATS

Location

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$57,977

+ taxes & licensing

21,653KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8705540
  • Stock #: U2231
  • VIN: 1GTU9CED9MZ126038

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # U2231
  • Mileage 21,653 KM

Vehicle Description

Just landed on our lot is the beautiful 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation with a 5.3-liter V8 (355 hp, 383 lb-ft of torque) engine.

Long cabin provides excellent rear legroom, massive bed capacity and a bounty of in-bed tie-down points and the touchscreen display is attractive and easy to use. Running boards, gloss black wheels.

Body-colored door handles, LED bed lighting, tinted rear windows, power-adjustable driver's seat. Dual-zone automatic climate control, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment display and two additional USB ports. Cruise control, heated, leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, heated front seats. Keyless entry and ignition, MultiPro configurable tailgate and automatic-locking rear differential.

20-inch wheels. remote locking tailgate and LED foglights. Blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert (warns you if a vehicle is in your blind spot during a lane change or while reversing). Parking sensors (alert you to obstacles that may not be visible in front of or behind the vehicle when parking).

X31 Offroad Package - Off-Road suspension, Hill Descent Control, Skid plates. Heavy-duty air filter, Rancho® shocks, X31 hard badge. Integrated dual exhaust, trailering Package, trailer hitch, 7-pin and 4-pin connectors, Hitch Guidance, locking differential.

Call and book your appointment today!

 



Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards.  They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped).Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.



All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.  



*0% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and 3.49% up to 48 months (2017-2022MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).



Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.




delivery pending location. 

Vehicle Features

4x4
Automatic

Riverview GM

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

