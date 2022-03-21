$57,977+ tax & licensing
519-627-6014
2021 GMC Sierra 1500
Elevation X31 OFF ROAD | ENGINE START/STOP | RUNNING BOARDS | HEATED SEATS
Location
Riverview GM
854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$57,977
- Listing ID: 8705540
- Stock #: U2231
- VIN: 1GTU9CED9MZ126038
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 21,653 KM
Vehicle Description
Long cabin provides excellent rear legroom, massive bed capacity and a bounty of in-bed tie-down points and the touchscreen display is attractive and easy to use. Running boards, gloss black wheels.
Body-colored door handles, LED bed lighting, tinted rear windows, power-adjustable driver's seat. Dual-zone automatic climate control, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment display and two additional USB ports. Cruise control, heated, leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, heated front seats. Keyless entry and ignition, MultiPro configurable tailgate and automatic-locking rear differential.
20-inch wheels. remote locking tailgate and LED foglights. Blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert (warns you if a vehicle is in your blind spot during a lane change or while reversing). Parking sensors (alert you to obstacles that may not be visible in front of or behind the vehicle when parking).
X31 Offroad Package - Off-Road suspension, Hill Descent Control, Skid plates. Heavy-duty air filter, Rancho® shocks, X31 hard badge. Integrated dual exhaust, trailering Package, trailer hitch, 7-pin and 4-pin connectors, Hitch Guidance, locking differential.
Call and book your appointment today!
Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards. They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped).Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.
All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.
*0% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and 3.49% up to 48 months (2017-2022MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).
Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.
delivery pending location.
Vehicle Features
