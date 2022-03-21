$55,977+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-627-6014
2021 GMC Sierra 1500
Elevation ONE OWNER | LOW KM'S | NO ACCIDENTS | RUNNING BOARDS | HEATED SEATS | TOWING PACKAGE
Location
Riverview GM
854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4
519-627-6014
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$55,977
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8910334
- Stock #: U2251
- VIN: 3GTU9CED9MG146743
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 30,696 KM
Vehicle Description
Long cabin provides excellent rear legroom, massive bed capacity and a bounty of in-bed tie-down points and the touchscreen display is attractive and easy to use.
Elevation Edition: 20-inch black wheels, remote locking tailgate and LED foglights. Enjoy 6" assist steps, OFF ROAD suspension, front heated bucket seats and WIFI. Power locks, windows and seats (8 way driver).
Body-colored door handles, LED bed lighting, dual-zone automatic climate control, keyless entry and ignition, multiPro configurable tailgate and automatic-locking rear differential.
Heated steering wheel, cloth upholstery, rear view camera with rear park assist makes parking a breeze. Teen Driver, ONStar, cruise control, XMRadio and so much more!
Call and book your appointment today!
Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards. They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped).Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.
All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.
*0.99% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and 4.99% up to 48 months (2017-2022MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).
Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.
delivery pending location.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.