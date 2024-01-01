Menu
<p>Freshly added to our pre-owned lot is this 2022 Buick Envision Avenir in Summit White! No Accidents!</p> <p>The 2022 Buick Envision Avenir is the epitome of luxury SUVs, seamlessly blending refined design with advanced technology. With its distinctive exterior, lavish interior, and cutting-edge features, this SUV offers a premium driving experience. Equipped with the latest safety and infotainment technologies, the Envision Avenir ensures both comfort and convenience. Powered by a dynamic 2.0Lturbo engine, it delivers a smooth and responsive ride, making it the ideal choice for those seeking a sophisticated and enjoyable driving experience.</p> <p>Some of the features include, leather upholstery, heated and cooled seats, panoramic sunroof, keyless entry, memory seats, heated power mirrors, power windows, power seats, bluetooth with apple/android car play, a touchscreen display, wireless charging, heads up display, HD surround vision, rear view camera with front and rear park assist, remote vehicle start, lane departure warning with lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, inside rearview mirror with full camera display, enhanced automatic parking assist and so much more!</p> <p>Call and book your appointment today!</p> <p><span style=font-size:12px><span style=font-family:Arial,Helvetica,sans-serif><strong>Certified Pre-Owned</strong> vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards. They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped). Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.</span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:12px><span style=font-family:Arial,Helvetica,sans-serif>All our vehicles are <strong>Market Value Priced</strong> which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time. </span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:12px><span style=font-family:Arial,Helvetica,sans-serif><strong><span style=background-color:white><span style=color:black>**All advertised pricing is for financing purchases, all-cash purchases will have a surcharge.</span></span></strong><span style=background-color:white><span style=color:black> Surcharge rates based on the selling price $0-$29,999 = $1,000 and $30,000+ = $2,000. </span></span></span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:12px><span style=font-family:Arial,Helvetica,sans-serif><strong>*4.99% Financing</strong> available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and (2019-2025MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).</span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:12px><span style=font-family:Arial,Helvetica,sans-serif>Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.</span></span></p> <p> </p>

2022 Buick Envision

23,284 KM

$43,977

+ tax & licensing
2022 Buick Envision

Avenir LEATHER | HEATED & COOLED SEATS | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | PARKING ASSIST

2022 Buick Envision

Avenir LEATHER | HEATED & COOLED SEATS | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | PARKING ASSIST

Location

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$43,977

+ taxes & licensing

23,284KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN LRBFZSR48ND075643

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 23,284 KM

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Compass

Power Steering

Navigation System

AWD
9 Speed Automatic

