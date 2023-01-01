Menu
Our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.

Our pre-owned vehicles are reconditioned to the highest standards and have passed Ontario Safety standards.

Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.

delivery pending location.

2022 Chevrolet Traverse

29,798 KM

$44,977

+ tax & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Traverse

LT True North

2022 Chevrolet Traverse

LT True North

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

$44,977

+ taxes & licensing

29,798KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GNEVHKW9NJ164105

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # U2412
  • Mileage 29,798 KM

Our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.  



Our pre-owned vehicles are reconditioned to the highest standards and have passed Ontario Safety standards.



Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.




delivery pending location. 

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
9 Speed Automatic

2022 Chevrolet Traverse