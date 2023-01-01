$45,977+ tax & licensing
519-627-6014
2022 Ford Edge
ST Line LEATHER UPHOLSTERY | HEATED SEATS | SUNROOF | BACK-UP CAMERA
Location
Riverview GM
854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4
$45,977
- Listing ID: 10040358
- Stock #: U2338
- VIN: 2FMPK4J97NBA06862
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 28,587 KM
Vehicle Description
This beautiful 2022 Ford Edge ST Line just landed on our pre-owned lot! This vehicle delivers power, performance and handling!
Loaded with convenient features including, leather upholstery, bluetooth, large touchscreen display, navigation system, cruise control, front and rear park assist, surround vision, keyless entry, rear view camera, panoramic sunroof, automatic lights and so much more!
Call and book your appointment today!
Our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.
Our pre-owned vehicles are reconditioned to the highest standards and have passed Ontario Safety standards.
Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.
delivery pending location.
Vehicle Features
