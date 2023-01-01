2022 Ford Edge

$45,977 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 8 , 5 8 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10040358

10040358 Stock #: U2338

U2338 VIN: 2FMPK4J97NBA06862

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # U2338

Mileage 28,587 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features AWD 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.