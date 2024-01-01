Menu
<p>Just arrived on our pre-owned lot is this 2022 GMC Canyon AT4 in Saatin Steel Metallic! No Accidents!</p> <p>The 2022 GMC Canyon AT4 is a rugged and capable midsize pickup truck designed to tackle both on and off-road adventures with confidence. Boasting a distinctive and aggressive exterior, the AT4 model features off-road suspension enhancements, skid plates, and all-terrain tires for superior performance. Equipped with advanced technology and comfort features, the Canyon AT4 delivers a balanced blend of style, capability, and refinement, making it a versatile choice for those seeking a truck that seamlessly transitions between urban and adventurous settings.</p> <p>Comes equipped with leather upholstery, navigation system, heated seats, heated steering wheel, trailering package, rear view camera with rear park assist, Bose speakers, bluetooth with apple/android carplay, keyless entry, forward collision alert, power windoes, power seats, power locks and mirrors, bed liner, automatic climate control, cruise control, a touchscreen display and so much more!</p> <p>Call and book your appointment today!</p> <p><span style=font-size:12px><span style=font-family:Arial,Helvetica,sans-serif><strong>Certified Pre-Owned</strong> vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards. They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped). Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.</span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:12px><span style=font-family:Arial,Helvetica,sans-serif>All our vehicles are <strong>Market Value Priced</strong> which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time. </span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:12px><span style=font-family:Arial,Helvetica,sans-serif><strong><span style=background-color:white><span style=color:black>**All advertised pricing is for financing purchases, all-cash purchases will have a surcharge.</span></span></strong><span style=background-color:white><span style=color:black> Surcharge rates based on the selling price $0-$29,999 = $1,000 and $30,000+ = $2,000. </span></span></span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:12px><span style=font-family:Arial,Helvetica,sans-serif><strong>*4.99% Financing</strong> available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and (2019-2025MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).</span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:12px><span style=font-family:Arial,Helvetica,sans-serif>Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.</span></span></p> <p> </p>

20,820 KM

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

VIN 1GTG6FEN3N1159472

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 20,820 KM

Vehicle Description

4x4
Automatic

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

