$49,977+ tax & licensing
2022 GMC Canyon
TRAILERING PACKAGE | LEATHER | HEATED SEATS | REAR VIEW CAMERA
Location
Riverview GM
854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4
519-627-6014
Certified
$49,977
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 20,820 KM
Vehicle Description
Just arrived on our pre-owned lot is this 2022 GMC Canyon AT4 in Saatin Steel Metallic! No Accidents!
The 2022 GMC Canyon AT4 is a rugged and capable midsize pickup truck designed to tackle both on and off-road adventures with confidence. Boasting a distinctive and aggressive exterior, the AT4 model features off-road suspension enhancements, skid plates, and all-terrain tires for superior performance. Equipped with advanced technology and comfort features, the Canyon AT4 delivers a balanced blend of style, capability, and refinement, making it a versatile choice for those seeking a truck that seamlessly transitions between urban and adventurous settings.
Comes equipped with leather upholstery, navigation system, heated seats, heated steering wheel, trailering package, rear view camera with rear park assist, Bose speakers, bluetooth with apple/android carplay, keyless entry, forward collision alert, power windoes, power seats, power locks and mirrors, bed liner, automatic climate control, cruise control, a touchscreen display and so much more!
Call and book your appointment today!
Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards. They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped). Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.
All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.
**All advertised pricing is for financing purchases, all-cash purchases will have a surcharge. Surcharge rates based on the selling price $0-$29,999 = $1,000 and $30,000+ = $2,000.
*4.99% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and (2019-2025MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).
Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.
Vehicle Features
