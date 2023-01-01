$41,977+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-627-6014
2022 GMC Terrain
SLT MOONROOF | LEATHER | HEATED SEATS | REAR VIEW CAMERA | 1.5L TURBO ENGINE
Location
Riverview GM
854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4
519-627-6014
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$41,977
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10190235
- Stock #: U2366
- VIN: 3GKALVEV6NL171198
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 20,908 KM
Vehicle Description
Freshly added to our pre-owned lot is this 2022 GMC Terrain SLT in the classic Summit White! No Accidents!
Packed with convenience features such as, navigation system, Bose speaker, automatic start/stop, panoramic sunroof, tined windows, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, keyless entry, power liftgate, bluetooth, automatic climate control, apple/android car play, rear park assist, rear view camera, remote start, steering wheel audio controls, heated front seats, heated steering wheel and so much more!
Call and book your appointment today!
Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards. They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped). Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.
All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.
*3.99% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and 6.49% up to 48 months (2018-2024MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).
Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.