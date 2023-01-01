Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 Volkswagen Passat

269,478 KM

Details Description Features

$999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$999

+ taxes & licensing

Foster Auto Group

289-895-8798

Contact Seller
2007 Volkswagen Passat

2007 Volkswagen Passat

Wagon Base

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Volkswagen Passat

Wagon Base

Location

Foster Auto Group

238 Dundas St East, Waterdown, ON L8B 0E8

289-895-8798

  1. 10030893
  2. 10030893
  3. 10030893
  4. 10030893
  5. 10030893
  6. 10030893
  7. 10030893
  8. 10030893
  9. 10030893
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$999

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
269,478KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10030893
  • Stock #: 23080
  • VIN: WVWLK73C17E008062

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 23080
  • Mileage 269,478 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is being sold AS IS. It will not be certified by Foster Auto. The vehicle may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. If you wish, you may have a local mechanic inspect vehicle prior to purchase. This cost will not be covered by Foster Auto. HST and license fees are not included in price of vehicle. Foster Auto Group is open for business by appointment only between Monday and Saturday during our posted business hours on Google.

Ask us about options for bank financing for all types of credit and about our various extended warranty options available for purchase to help keep your vehicle covered in the event of an unexpected break down.

Financing example: Purchase price of $19,999, financed at an 8.99% fixed rate for 60 months, with $0 down, bi-weekly payment is $222.73. Cost of borrowing is $5,664.91. Rate is based upon vehicles 5 year old and newer and is only upon approved credit. Payment quoted is inclusive of a $499 financial services fee. Financing rates will vary on vehicles older than 5 years old. Financing is only available on vehicles above $6,000 and maximum 10 years old. Apply for finance directly on our website.

Family owned and operated. Proudly serving the Hamilton/Burlington area for 40 years. Lot is located at 238 Dundas St E in Waterdown.

One of the largest selections of Volkswagen at Foster Auto Group in Waterdown.

Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council (OMVIC) Certified Dealer
30 Year Member of the Used Car Dealers Association (UCDA)

Please Note: We do our utmost to make sure our vehicles are described correctly. However, mistakes do occur. Please check with us to confirm details.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
tilt steering

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Mechanical

Locking Differential

Additional Features

Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Vehicle Stability Control System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Foster Auto Group

2016 Volkswagen Jett...
 62,946 KM
$16,999 + tax & lic
2013 Scion xB Base
 36,550 KM
$16,999 + tax & lic
2015 Volkswagen Jett...
 219,683 KM
$12,999 + tax & lic

Email Foster Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Foster Auto Group

Foster Auto Group

238 Dundas St East, Waterdown, ON L8B 0E8

Call Dealer

289-895-XXXX

(click to show)

289-895-8798

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory