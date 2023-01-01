$1,999+ tax & licensing
2009 Toyota Matrix
BASE 5-SPEED
Location
Foster Auto Group
238 Dundas St East, Waterdown, ON L8B 0E8
289-895-8798
$1,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10506189
- Stock #: 23148
- VIN: 2T1KU40E19C125026
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 23148
- Mileage 284,789 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is being sold AS IS, not certified, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. Foster Auto will NOT certify any as-is vehicle for an additional cost. DEALER IS UNAWARE OF WHAT CAR NEEDS TO PASS SAFETY. NO MECHANIC ON SITE. YOU ARE WELCOME TO TAKE IT TO AN OUTSIDE MECHANIC FOR INSPECTION. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. HST and Licence fees not included in price of vehicle.
Family owned and operated. Proudly serving the Hamilton/Burlington area for 41 years. Visit our website at www.fosterautogroup.com.
Let us treat you like family at Foster's!
Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council (OMVIC) Certified Dealer
35 Year Member of the Used Car Dealers Association (UCDA)
Please Note: We do our utmost to make sure our vehicles are described correctly, however, mistakes do occur. Please check with us to confirm details.
