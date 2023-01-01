Menu
2009 Toyota Matrix

284,789 KM

Details Description Features

$1,999

+ tax & licensing
$1,999

+ taxes & licensing

Foster Auto Group

289-895-8798

BASE 5-SPEED

Location

Foster Auto Group

238 Dundas St East, Waterdown, ON L8B 0E8

289-895-8798

284,789KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10506189
  • Stock #: 23148
  • VIN: 2T1KU40E19C125026

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 23148
  • Mileage 284,789 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is being sold AS IS, not certified, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. Foster Auto will NOT certify any as-is vehicle for an additional cost. DEALER IS UNAWARE OF WHAT CAR NEEDS TO PASS SAFETY. NO MECHANIC ON SITE. YOU ARE WELCOME TO TAKE IT TO AN OUTSIDE MECHANIC FOR INSPECTION. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. HST and Licence fees not included in price of vehicle.

Family owned and operated. Proudly serving the Hamilton/Burlington area for 41 years. Visit our website at www.fosterautogroup.com.

Let us treat you like family at Foster's!

Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council (OMVIC) Certified Dealer
35 Year Member of the Used Car Dealers Association (UCDA)

Please Note: We do our utmost to make sure our vehicles are described correctly, however, mistakes do occur. Please check with us to confirm details.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks

Convenience

KEYLESS REMOTE

Additional Features

Cloth Interior
Front side airbag
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance

