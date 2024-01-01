Menu
Craigcat Catamaran Watercraft. For sale by owner of Foster Auto. Call Jerry for more details 905-541-8654.

2010 Other Other

$7,900

+ tax & licensing
2010 Other Other

2010 Other Other

Foster Auto Group

238 Dundas St East, Waterdown, ON L8B 0E8

289-895-8798

$7,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
VIN CDC14116H910

  Exterior Colour White
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Stock # 24153
  Mileage 0

Craigcat Catamaran Watercraft. For sale by owner of Foster Auto. Call Jerry for more details 905-541-8654.

Foster Auto Group

Foster Auto Group

238 Dundas St East, Waterdown, ON L8B 0E8
$7,900

+ taxes & licensing

Foster Auto Group

289-895-8798

2010 Other Other