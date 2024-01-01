$7,900+ tax & licensing
2010 Other Other
Location
Foster Auto Group
238 Dundas St East, Waterdown, ON L8B 0E8
289-895-8798
Used
VIN CDC14116H910
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 24153
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Craigcat Catamaran Watercraft. For sale by owner of Foster Auto. Call Jerry for more details 905-541-8654.
