$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Foster Auto Group

289-895-8798

2010 Volkswagen Jetta

SportWagen COMFORTLINE

Location

Foster Auto Group

238 Dundas St East, Waterdown, ON L8B 0E8

289-895-8798

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 104,343KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5254787
  • Stock #: 20095
  • VIN: 3VWKX7AJ3AM668133
Exterior Colour
Blue
Body Style
Wagon
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
5-cylinder

Foster Auto is currently open for business by appointment only between Monday and Saturday during our posted business hours. Please contact us at sales@fosterautogroup.com or by phone at 1-289-895-8798 to set up an appointment to view and test drive a car.

**Available for purchase** is the Ultimate Test Drive warranty package. If youre not satisfied with your vehicle in the first 90 days, return it and exchange for another vehicle on our lot OR drive for the first 90 days with total confidence knowing your vehicle has the same original O.E.M. bumper to bumper coverage anywhere in North America. PLUS get an additional 12 month Powertrain coverage included for no additional charge! Ultimate Test Drive product is currently on sale for $699 plus HST.
Certification is available for purchase for $599. If not, this vehicle is being sold AS IS. It will not be certified and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. HST and license fees are not included in price of vehicle.

Family owned and operated, serving the Hamilton, Burlington area for 38 years.

Visit our website at www.fosterautogroup.com.

Let us treat you like family at Foster's!

Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council (OMVIC) Certified Dealer
25 Year Member of the Used Car Dealers Association (UCDA)

Please Note: We do our utmost to make sure our vehicles are described correctly, however, mistakes do occur. Please check with us to confirm options.

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • ABS Brakes
  • Dual Air Bags
  • Side Impact Airbags
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Power Heated Mirrors
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Rear Window Wiper
Additional Features
  • Cloth Interior
  • 1 Keyless Remote

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Foster Auto Group

Foster Auto Group

238 Dundas St East, Waterdown, ON L8B 0E8

