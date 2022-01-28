Menu
2012 Volkswagen Golf

81,801 KM

Details Description Features

$16,999

+ tax & licensing
$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

Foster Auto Group

289-895-8798

2012 Volkswagen Golf

2012 Volkswagen Golf

2.0L TDI HIGHLNE

2012 Volkswagen Golf

2.0L TDI HIGHLNE

Location

Foster Auto Group

238 Dundas St East, Waterdown, ON L8B 0E8

289-895-8798

$16,999

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

81,801KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8175046
  • Stock #: 22045
  • VIN: WVWDM7AJ0CW037749

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 22045
  • Mileage 81,801 KM

Vehicle Description

Comes with two sets of tires, winters on steels and summers on alloys. Equipped with Bluetooth, sunroof, black leather interior, dual climate control, heated front seats, cruise control, power windows and locks and keyless entry. This vehicle is being sold certified. HST and licensing are not included in the price of the vehicle.

Foster Auto is open for business by appointment only between Monday and Saturday during our posted business hours.
Ask us about options for bank financing for all types of credit and about our various extended warranty options available for purchase to help keep your vehicle covered in the event of an unexpected break down.

Financing example: Purchase price of $12,999, financed at a 5.99% fixed rate for 60 months, with $0 down, bi-weekly payment is $134.50. Cost of borrowing is $2,390.01. Rate is based upon vehicles 5 years old and newer and is only upon approved credit. Financing rates will vary on vehicles older than 5 years old. Financing is only available on vehicles above $6,000 and maximum 10 years old. Apply for finance directly on our website.

Family owned and operated. Proudly serving the Hamilton/Burlington area for 39 years. Lot is located at 238 Dundas St E in Waterdown.

One of the largest selections of Volkswagen at Foster Auto Group in Waterdown.

Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council (OMVIC) Certified Dealer
30 Year Member of the Used Car Dealers Association (UCDA)

Please Note: We do our utmost to make sure our vehicles are described correctly. However, mistakes do occur. Please check with us to confirm details.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Power Sunroof
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Remote Trunk Release
Alloy Wheels
Leather Interior
Bluetooth
Dual Climate Control
2 Keyless Remotes
1 Valet Key

Foster Auto Group

Foster Auto Group

238 Dundas St East, Waterdown, ON L8B 0E8

