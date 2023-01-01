2012 Volkswagen Tiguan

$7,999 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 0 4 , 7 7 3 K M Used

Listing ID: 10554855

10554855 Stock #: 23154

23154 VIN: WVGBV7AX7CW525682

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 23154

Mileage 204,773 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Child Safety Door Locks Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Power Door Locks Remote Trunk Release Mechanical Power Steering Additional Features Cloth Interior Vehicle Anti 1 Valet Key AM/FM stereo w/ C/D Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.