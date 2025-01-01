Menu
ACCIDENT FREE! Certification package is available for an additional $799 plus HST. Certification package includes a valid Ontario safety certificate, 30 day or 1,000 km warranty on all safety-related items, professional detailing of vehicle and oil change (if required). HST and license fees are not included in price of vehicle. Former U.S vehicle in Miles Foster Auto Group is open for business Monday-Friday 10am-5pm and Saturdays 10am-3pm. Please check our posted business hours on Google prior to arrival as these hours are subject to change. Lot is located at 238 Dundas St E in Waterdown. Ask us about options for bank financing for all types of credit and about our various extended warranty options available for purchase to help keep your vehicle covered in the event of an unexpected break down. Financing example: Purchase price of $19,999, financed at an 9.99% fixed rate for 60 months, with $0 down, bi-weekly payment is $234.57. Cost of borrowing is $6,527.24. Rate is based upon vehicles 5 year old and newer and is only upon approved credit. Payment quoted is inclusive of a $499 financial services fee. Financing rates will vary on vehicles older than 5 years old. Financing is only available on certified vehicles above $6,000 and maximum 10 years old. Apply for finance directly on our website. Family owned and operated. Proudly serving the Hamilton/Burlington area for 42 years. One of the largest selections of Volkswagen at Foster Auto Group in Waterdown. Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council (OMVIC) Certified Dealer 40 Year Member of the Used Car Dealers Association (UCDA) Please Note: We do our utmost to make sure our vehicles are described correctly. However, mistakes do occur. Please check with us to confirm details. This vehicle is not drivable (off the lot, same day) and not certified at the listed price.

2013 Honda CR-V

167,144 KM

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing
2013 Honda CR-V

LX 4WD

12681393

2013 Honda CR-V

LX 4WD

Foster Auto Group

238 Dundas St East, Waterdown, ON L8B 0E8

289-895-8798

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
167,144KM
VIN 5J6RM4H30DL013363

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Light Green
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 25107
  • Mileage 167,144 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Convenience

Tow Hitch Receiver

Additional Features

Cloth Interior
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
4WD/AWD

Foster Auto Group

Foster Auto Group

238 Dundas St East, Waterdown, ON L8B 0E8
2013 Honda CR-V