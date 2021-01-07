Menu
2013 Toyota RAV4

57,485 KM

Details

$16,999

+ tax & licensing
$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

Foster Auto Group

289-895-8798

2013 Toyota RAV4

2013 Toyota RAV4

LE AWD

2013 Toyota RAV4

LE AWD

Location

Foster Auto Group

238 Dundas St East, Waterdown, ON L8B 0E8

289-895-8798

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

57,485KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6511005
  Stock #: 21039
  VIN: 2T3BFREV6DW051018

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Stock # 21039
  Mileage 57,485 KM

Vehicle Description

Foster Auto is currently open for business by appointment only between Monday and Saturday during our posted business hours. Please contact us at sales@fosterautogroup.com or by phone at 1-289-895-8798 to set up an appointment to view and test drive a car.

AWD! Very low kms for a 2013, excellent condition inside and out. Comes with two sets of tires, winters and all seasons. Equipped with cruise control, power windows and locks, keyless entry and an AM/FM stereo with Bluetooth audio. This vehicle is being sold certified. HST and licensing are not included in the price of the vehicle.
Ask us about options for bank financing for all types of credit and about our various extended warranty options available for purchase to help keep your vehicle covered in the event of an unexpected break down.

Financing example: Purchase price of $12,999, financed at a 5.99% fixed rate for 60 months, with $0 down, bi-weekly payment is $134.50. Cost of borrowing is $2,390.01. Rate is based upon vehicles 5 years old and newer and is only upon approved credit. Financing rates will vary on vehicles older than 5 years old. Financing is only available on vehicles above $6,000 and maximum 10 years old. Apply for finance directly on our website: http://www.fosterautogroup.com/

Family owned and operated. Proudly serving the Hamilton/Burlington area for 38 years. Lot is located at 238 Dundas St E in Waterdown.

One of the largest selections of Volkswagen at Foster Auto Group in Waterdown. Visit our website at www.fosterautogroup.com.

Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council (OMVIC) Certified Dealer
30 Year Member of the Used Car Dealers Association (UCDA)

Please Note: We do our utmost to make sure our vehicles are described correctly. However, mistakes do occur. Please check with us to confirm details.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Cloth Interior
Aux input
Center Arm Rest
Alloy Whee
AM/FM stereo w/ C/D Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

