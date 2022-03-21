Menu
2013 Toyota Sienna

147,511 KM

Details Description Features

$22,999

+ tax & licensing
$22,999

+ taxes & licensing

Foster Auto Group

289-895-8798

2013 Toyota Sienna

2013 Toyota Sienna

8-PASSENGER V6

2013 Toyota Sienna

8-PASSENGER V6

Location

Foster Auto Group

238 Dundas St East, Waterdown, ON L8B 0E8

289-895-8798

Logo_AccidentFree

$22,999

+ taxes & licensing

147,511KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8691230
  • Stock #: 22115
  • VIN: 5TDXK3DC7DS314245

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 22115
  • Mileage 147,511 KM

Vehicle Description

8 PASSENGER VAN! ACCIDENT FREE! Equipped with Bluetooth, sunroof, power sliding doors, power open/close rear hatch, cruise control, keyless entry, A/C and alloy rims. This vehicle is being sold certified. HST and licensing are not included in the price of the vehicle.

Foster Auto is open for business by appointment only between Monday and Saturday during our posted business hours.
Ask us about options for bank financing for all types of credit and about our various extended warranty options available for purchase to help keep your vehicle covered in the event of an unexpected break down.

Financing example: Purchase price of $19,999, financed at a 6.99% fixed rate for 72 months, with $0 down, bi-weekly payment is $183.04. Cost of borrowing is $5,256.25. Rate is based upon vehicles 5 year old and newer and is only upon approved credit. Payment quoted is inclusive of a $499 financial services fee. Financing rates will vary on vehicles older than 5 years old. Financing is only available on vehicles above $6,000 and maximum 10 years old. Apply for finance directly on our website.

Family owned and operated. Proudly serving the Hamilton/Burlington area for 39 years. Lot is located at 238 Dundas St E in Waterdown.

One of the largest selections of Volkswagen at Foster Auto Group in Waterdown.

Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council (OMVIC) Certified Dealer
30 Year Member of the Used Car Dealers Association (UCDA)

Please Note: We do our utmost to make sure our vehicles are described correctly. However, mistakes do occur. Please check with us to confirm details.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Child
Reverse Camera
Power Windows
Power Sliding Doors
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Alloy Wheels
Bluetooth
Cloth Interior
1 Valet Key
2 Valets W/ Remote
Power lift trunk release

Foster Auto Group

Foster Auto Group

238 Dundas St East, Waterdown, ON L8B 0E8

289-895-8798

