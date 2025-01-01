Menu
Account
Sign In
This vehicle is being sold AS IS, not certified and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. DEALER IS UNAWARE OF WHAT CAR NEEDS TO PASS SAFETY. NO MECHANIC ON SITE. YOU ARE WELCOME TO TAKE IT TO AN OUTSIDE MECHANIC FOR INSPECTION. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. HST and Licence fees not included in price of vehicle. Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council (OMVIC) Certified Dealer 40 Year Member of the Used Car Dealers Association (UCDA) Please Note: We do our utmost to make sure our vehicles are described correctly, however, mistakes do occur. Please check with us to confirm details.

2013 Volkswagen Golf

293,335 KM

Details Description Features

$2,499

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Volkswagen Golf

HIGHLINE TDI

Watch This Vehicle
12575999

2013 Volkswagen Golf

HIGHLINE TDI

Location

Foster Auto Group

238 Dundas St East, Waterdown, ON L8B 0E8

289-895-8798

  1. 12575999
  2. 12575999
  3. 12575999
  4. 12575999
  5. 12575999
  6. 12575999
  7. 12575999
  8. 12575999
  9. 12575999
  10. 12575999
  11. 12575999
  12. 12575999
  13. 12575999
  14. 12575999
  15. 12575999
  16. 12575999
  17. 12575999
  18. 12575999
Contact Seller

$2,499

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
293,335KM
VIN 3VWPL7AJ3DM651113

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 293,335 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is being sold AS IS, not certified and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. DEALER IS UNAWARE OF WHAT CAR NEEDS TO PASS SAFETY. NO MECHANIC ON SITE. YOU ARE WELCOME TO TAKE IT TO AN OUTSIDE MECHANIC FOR INSPECTION. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. HST and Licence fees not included in price of vehicle.

Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council (OMVIC) Certified Dealer
40 Year Member of the Used Car Dealers Association (UCDA)

Please Note: We do our utmost to make sure our vehicles are described correctly, however, mistakes do occur. Please check with us to confirm details.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Navigation
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Mechanical

Power Steering

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Seating

Leather Interior

Additional Features

Alloy Whee
AM/FM stereo w/ C/D Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Foster Auto Group

Used 2013 Volkswagen Golf HIGHLINE TDI for sale in Waterdown, ON
2013 Volkswagen Golf HIGHLINE TDI 293,335 KM $2,499 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Volkswagen Passat COMFORTLINE for sale in Waterdown, ON
2015 Volkswagen Passat COMFORTLINE 208,515 KM $8,999 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Volkswagen Golf Sportwagen 4MOTION COMFORTLINE for sale in Waterdown, ON
2019 Volkswagen Golf Sportwagen 4MOTION COMFORTLINE 93,292 KM $22,999 + tax & lic

Email Foster Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Foster Auto Group

Foster Auto Group

238 Dundas St East, Waterdown, ON L8B 0E8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

289-895-XXXX

(click to show)

289-895-8798

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$2,499

+ taxes & licensing>

Foster Auto Group

289-895-8798

2013 Volkswagen Golf