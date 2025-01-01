$2,499+ taxes & licensing
2013 Volkswagen Golf
HIGHLINE TDI
Location
Foster Auto Group
238 Dundas St East, Waterdown, ON L8B 0E8
289-895-8798
$2,499
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 293,335 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is being sold AS IS, not certified and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. DEALER IS UNAWARE OF WHAT CAR NEEDS TO PASS SAFETY. NO MECHANIC ON SITE. YOU ARE WELCOME TO TAKE IT TO AN OUTSIDE MECHANIC FOR INSPECTION. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. HST and Licence fees not included in price of vehicle.
Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council (OMVIC) Certified Dealer
40 Year Member of the Used Car Dealers Association (UCDA)
Please Note: We do our utmost to make sure our vehicles are described correctly, however, mistakes do occur. Please check with us to confirm details.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Convenience
Seating
Additional Features
Foster Auto Group
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
289-895-8798