Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Volkswagen Golf

117,485 KM

Details Description Features

$13,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Foster Auto Group

289-895-8798

Contact Seller
2013 Volkswagen Golf

2013 Volkswagen Golf

2.5L Comfortline

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Volkswagen Golf

2.5L Comfortline

Location

Foster Auto Group

238 Dundas St East, Waterdown, ON L8B 0E8

289-895-8798

  1. 9419905
  2. 9419905
  3. 9419905
  4. 9419905
  5. 9419905
  6. 9419905
  7. 9419905
  8. 9419905
  9. 9419905
  10. 9419905
  11. 9419905
  12. 9419905
  13. 9419905
  14. 9419905
  15. 9419905
  16. 9419905
  17. 9419905
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

117,485KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9419905
  • Stock #: 23014
  • VIN: 3VWPX7AJXDM640291

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Stock # 23014
  • Mileage 117,485 KM

Vehicle Description

Equipped with Bluetooth, panoramic sunroof, cruise control, heated front seats, A/C, power windows and locks and keyless entry. Certification package is available for an additional $599 plus HST. It includes a valid Ontario safety certificate, 30 day or 1,000 km warranty on all safety-related items, professional detailing of vehicle, oil change (if required) and a 7 day/500 km exchange policy. If you choose to not purchase certification, we are required to state the following: this vehicle is being sold AS IS. It will not be certified by Foster Auto. The vehicle may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. If you wish, you may have a local mechanic inspect vehicle prior to purchase. This cost will not be covered by Foster Auto. HST and license fees are not included in price of vehicle.

Foster Auto is open for business by appointment only between Monday and Saturday during our posted business hours.

Ask us about options for bank financing for all types of credit and about our various extended warranty options available for purchase to help keep your vehicle covered in the event of an unexpected break down.

Financing example: Purchase price of $19,999, financed at an 8.99% fixed rate for 60 months, with $0 down, bi-weekly payment is $222.73. Cost of borrowing is $5,664.91. Rate is based upon vehicles 5 years old and newer and is only upon approved credit. Payment quoted is inclusive of a $499 financial services fee. Financing rates will vary on vehicles older than 5 years old. Financing is only available on vehicles above $6,000 and maximum 10 years old. Apply for finance directly on our website.

Family owned and operated. Proudly serving the Hamilton/Burlington area for 40 years. Lot is located at 238 Dundas St E in Waterdown.

One of the largest selections of Volkswagen at Foster Auto Group in Waterdown.

Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council (OMVIC) Certified Dealer
30 Year Member of the Used Car Dealers Association (UCDA)

Please Note: We do our utmost to make sure our vehicles are described correctly. However, mistakes do occur. Please check with us to confirm details.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Power Steering
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Cloth Interior
Int
AM/FM stereo w/ C/D Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Foster Auto Group

2013 Volkswagen Golf...
 117,485 KM
$13,999 + tax & lic
2015 Dodge Journey SXT
 102,818 KM
$14,999 + tax & lic
2014 Volkswagen Tigu...
 143,401 KM
$15,499 + tax & lic

Email Foster Auto Group

Foster Auto Group

Foster Auto Group

238 Dundas St East, Waterdown, ON L8B 0E8

Call Dealer

289-895-XXXX

(click to show)

289-895-8798

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory