2014 Ford Escape

180,602 KM

Details Description Features

$12,999

+ tax & licensing
$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Foster Auto Group

289-895-8798

2014 Ford Escape

2014 Ford Escape

SE FWD

2014 Ford Escape

SE FWD

Location

Foster Auto Group

238 Dundas St East, Waterdown, ON L8B 0E8

289-895-8798

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

180,602KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8712263
  Stock #: 22124
  VIN: 1FMCU0GX4EUD74742

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 22124
  • Mileage 180,602 KM

Vehicle Description

ACCIDENT FREE! Paint, body and interior all in excellent condition. Equipped with Bluetooth, reverse camera, reverse parking sensors, alloy rims, A/C, heated front seats, cruise control, power windows and locks and keyless entry. This vehicle is being sold certified. HST and licensing are not included in the price of the vehicle.

Foster Auto is open for business by appointment only between Monday and Saturday during our posted business hours.
Ask us about options for bank financing for all types of credit and about our various extended warranty options available for purchase to help keep your vehicle covered in the event of an unexpected break down.

Financing example: Purchase price of $19,999, financed at a 6.99% fixed rate for 72 months, with $0 down, bi-weekly payment is $183.04. Cost of borrowing is $5,256.25. Rate is based upon vehicles 5 year old and newer and is only upon approved credit. Payment quoted is inclusive of a $499 financial services fee. Financing rates will vary on vehicles older than 5 years old. Financing is only available on vehicles above $6,000 and maximum 10 years old. Apply for finance directly on our website.

Family owned and operated. Proudly serving the Hamilton/Burlington area for 39 years. Lot is located at 238 Dundas St E in Waterdown.

One of the largest selections of Volkswagen at Foster Auto Group in Waterdown.

Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council (OMVIC) Certified Dealer
30 Year Member of the Used Car Dealers Association (UCDA)

Please Note: We do our utmost to make sure our vehicles are described correctly. However, mistakes do occur. Please check with us to confirm details.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
tilt steering
Limited Slip Differential
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Vehicle Stabilit

Foster Auto Group

Foster Auto Group

238 Dundas St East, Waterdown, ON L8B 0E8

