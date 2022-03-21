2014 Ford Escape

$12,999 + taxes & licensing 1 8 0 , 6 0 2 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8712263

8712263 Stock #: 22124

22124 VIN: 1FMCU0GX4EUD74742

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 22124

Mileage 180,602 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Child Safety Door Locks Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Power Door Locks tilt steering Mechanical Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Vehicle Anti-Theft Electronic Brake Assistance Vehicle Stabilit

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.