2014 Volkswagen Golf

$14,999 + taxes & licensing 1 3 7 , 8 6 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7755471

7755471 Stock #: 21169

21169 VIN: 3VWPL7AJ0EM606163

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Wagon

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 21169

Mileage 137,865 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Security System Traction Control ABS Brakes Dual Air Bags Side Impact Airbags Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Power Door Locks Exterior Alloy Wheels Rear Window Wiper Convenience KEYLESS REMOTE Remote Trunk Release Power Heated Mirrors Additional Features Child Safety

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.