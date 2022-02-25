2014 Volkswagen Jetta

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 1 4 , 4 3 9 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8436138

8436138 Stock #: 22083

22083 VIN: 3VW2K7AJ2EM417544

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 22083

Mileage 114,439 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Dual Air Bags Child Safety Door Locks Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Power Door Locks Remote Trunk Release Additional Features Hubcaps Cloth Interior STEEL RIMS 2 Keyless Remotes Vehicle Anti-Theft Electronic Brake Assistance Vehicle

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.