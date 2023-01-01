2015 Volkswagen Golf...

$15,999 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 8 3 , 0 1 7 K M Used

Listing ID: 10054500

10054500 Stock #: 23099

23099 VIN: 3VWRA7AU3FM028084

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Mileage 183,017 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Audio Controls Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Exterior Alloy Wheels Power Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Safety Reverse Camera Additional Features Leatherette Interior Remote Trunk Releas AM/FM stereo w/ C/D Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.