ACCIDENT FREE! Certification package is available for an additional $699 plus HST. This vehicle is not drivable and not certified at the listed price. Certification package includes a valid Ontario safety certificate, 30 day or 1,000 km warranty on all safety-related items, professional detailing of vehicle and oil change (if required). HST and license fees are not included in price of vehicle. Foster Auto Group is open for business Monday-Friday 10am-5pm and Saturdays 10am-3pm. Please check our posted business hours on Google prior to arrival as these hours are subject to change. Lot is located at 238 Dundas St E in Waterdown. Ask us about options for bank financing for all types of credit and about our various extended warranty options available for purchase to help keep your vehicle covered in the event of an unexpected break down. Financing example: Purchase price of $19,999, financed at an 9.99% fixed rate for 60 months, with $0 down, bi-weekly payment is $234.57. Cost of borrowing is $6,527.24. Rate is based upon vehicles 5 year old and newer and is only upon approved credit. Payment quoted is inclusive of a $499 financial services fee. Financing rates will vary on vehicles older than 5 years old. Financing is only available on certified vehicles above $6,000 and maximum 10 years old. Apply for finance directly on our website. Family owned and operated. Proudly serving the Hamilton/Burlington area for 41 years. One of the largest selections of Volkswagen at Foster Auto Group in Waterdown. Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council (OMVIC) Certified Dealer 30 Year Member of the Used Car Dealers Association (UCDA)

2015 Volkswagen Golf

174,026 KM

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
2015 Volkswagen Golf

COMFORTLINE

2015 Volkswagen Golf

COMFORTLINE

Foster Auto Group

238 Dundas St East, Waterdown, ON L8B 0E8

289-895-8798

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
174,026KM
VIN 3VW117AU9FM027289

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 24165
  • Mileage 174,026 KM

ACCIDENT FREE! Certification package is available for an additional $699 plus HST. This vehicle is not drivable and not certified at the listed price. Certification package includes a valid Ontario safety certificate, 30 day or 1,000 km warranty on all safety-related items, professional detailing of vehicle and oil change (if required). HST and license fees are not included in price of vehicle.
Foster Auto Group is open for business Monday-Friday 10am-5pm and Saturdays 10am-3pm. Please check our posted business hours on Google prior to arrival as these hours are subject to change. Lot is located at 238 Dundas St E in Waterdown.

Ask us about options for bank financing for all types of credit and about our various extended warranty options available for purchase to help keep your vehicle covered in the event of an unexpected break down.

Financing example: Purchase price of $19,999, financed at an 9.99% fixed rate for 60 months, with $0 down, bi-weekly payment is $234.57. Cost of borrowing is $6,527.24. Rate is based upon vehicles 5 year old and newer and is only upon approved credit. Payment quoted is inclusive of a $499 financial services fee. Financing rates will vary on vehicles older than 5 years old. Financing is only available on certified vehicles above $6,000 and maximum 10 years old. Apply for finance directly on our website.

Family owned and operated. Proudly serving the Hamilton/Burlington area for 41 years.

One of the largest selections of Volkswagen at Foster Auto Group in Waterdown.

Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council (OMVIC) Certified Dealer
30 Year Member of the Used Car Dealers Association (UCDA)

Please Note: We do our utmost to make sure our vehicles are described correctly. However, mistakes do occur. Please check with us to confirm details.

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Alloy Wheels

Bluetooth

Reverse Camera

Leatherette Interior
Power Heated M
AM/FM stereo w/ C/D Player

Foster Auto Group

Foster Auto Group

238 Dundas St East, Waterdown, ON L8B 0E8
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Foster Auto Group

289-895-8798

2015 Volkswagen Golf