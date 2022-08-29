2015 Volkswagen Golf

$17,999 + taxes & licensing 6 5 , 8 4 8 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9280894

9280894 Stock #: 23004

23004 VIN: 3VW217AU6FM006842

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Pewter

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 23004

Mileage 65,848 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Power Door Locks Remote Trunk Release Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Dual Air Bags Side Impact Airbags Child Safety Door Locks Power Options Power Windows Exterior Alloy Wheels Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Convenience Power Heated Mirrors Additional Features Vehicle Ant

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.