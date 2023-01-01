2015 Volkswagen Jetta

$14,999 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 2 8 , 0 9 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 10398111

Stock #: 23153

VIN: 3VWD07AJ3FM315931

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 23153

Mileage 128,095 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Power Door Locks HEATED FRONT SEATS Remote Trunk Release Exterior Alloy Wheels Power Sunroof Safety ABS Brakes Dual Air Bag Reverse Camera Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Convenience Power Heated Mirrors Additional Features Cloth Interior AM/FM stereo w/ C/D Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

