2015 Volkswagen Jetta

157,540 KM

$14,999

+ tax & licensing
$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Foster Auto Group

289-895-8798

2015 Volkswagen Jetta

2015 Volkswagen Jetta

comfortline

2015 Volkswagen Jetta

comfortline

Location

Foster Auto Group

238 Dundas St East, Waterdown, ON L8B 0E8

289-895-8798

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

157,540KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9064312
  Stock #: 22186
  VIN: 3VWD07AJ1FM349690

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 22186
  • Mileage 157,540 KM

Vehicle Description

Equipped with Bluetooth, reverse camera, cruise control, keyless entry, A/C and alloy rims. Certification package is available for an additional $599 plus HST. It includes a valid Ontario safety certificate, 30 day or 1,000 km warranty on all safety-related items, professional detailing of vehicle, oil change (if required) and a 7 day/500 km exchange policy. If you choose to not purchase certification, we are required to state the following: this vehicle is being sold AS IS. It will not be certified by Foster Auto. The vehicle may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. If you wish, you may have a local mechanic inspect vehicle prior to purchase. This cost will not be covered by Foster Auto. HST, $10 OMVIC fee and license fees are not included in price of vehicle.

Foster Auto is open for business by appointment only between Monday and Saturday during our posted business hours.
Ask us about options for bank financing for all types of credit and about our various extended warranty options available for purchase to help keep your vehicle covered in the event of an unexpected break down.

Financing example: Purchase price of $19,999, financed at a 6.99% fixed rate for 72 months, with $0 down, bi-weekly payment is $183.04. Cost of borrowing is $5,256.25. Rate is based upon vehicles 5 year old and newer and is only upon approved credit. Payment quoted is inclusive of a $499 financial services fee. Financing rates will vary on vehicles older than 5 years old. Financing is only available on vehicles above $6,000 and maximum 10 years old. Apply for finance directly on our website.

Family owned and operated. Proudly serving the Hamilton/Burlington area for 39 years. Lot is located at 238 Dundas St E in Waterdown.

One of the largest selections of Volkswagen at Foster Auto Group in Waterdown.

Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council (OMVIC) Certified Dealer
30 Year Member of the Used Car Dealers Association (UCDA)

Please Note: We do our utmost to make sure our vehicles are described correctly. However, mistakes do occur. Please check with us to confirm details.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Alloy Wheels
Side
Front side airbag
Electronic Brake Assistance
Vehicle Stability Control System

Foster Auto Group

Foster Auto Group

238 Dundas St East, Waterdown, ON L8B 0E8

289-895-8798

