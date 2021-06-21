Menu
2016 Ford F-150

173,347 KM

$36,999

+ tax & licensing
$36,999

+ taxes & licensing

Foster Auto Group

289-895-8798

2016 Ford F-150

2016 Ford F-150

LARIAT SUPERCREW 5.5

2016 Ford F-150

LARIAT SUPERCREW 5.5

Foster Auto Group

238 Dundas St East, Waterdown, ON L8B 0E8

289-895-8798

$36,999

+ taxes & licensing

173,347KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7462665
  Stock #: 21129
  VIN: 1FTEW1EG2GFA26722

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 21129
  • Mileage 173,347 KM

Vehicle Description

Lariat Series. 3.5 Ecoboost. Accident-free. One owner from new. Equipped with navigation, Bluetooth, 7000 GVWR towing package with trailer backup assist, 3.55 electronic lock rear axle, Blindspot assistance, parking sensors, sunroof, leather interior, FX4 off road package, power memory driver's seat, heated and cooled front seats, heated rear seats, adjustable foot pedals and reverse camera. Original MSRP $67,149. This vehicle is being sold certified. HST and licensing are not included in the price of the vehicle.

Foster Auto is currently open for business by appointment only between Monday and Saturday during our posted business hours. Please contact us at sales@fosterautogroup.com or by phone at 1-289-895-8798 to set up an appointment to view and test drive a car.


Ask us about options for bank financing for all types of credit and about our various extended warranty options available for purchase to help keep your vehicle covered in the event of an unexpected break down.

Financing example: Purchase price of $12,999, financed at a 5.99% fixed rate for 60 months, with $0 down, bi-weekly payment is $134.50. Cost of borrowing is $2,390.01. Rate is based upon vehicles 5 years old and newer and is only upon approved credit. Financing rates will vary on vehicles older than 5 years old. Financing is only available on vehicles above $6,000 and maximum 10 years old. Apply for finance directly on our website: http://www.fosterautogroup.com/

Family owned and operated. Proudly serving the Hamilton/Burlington area for 38 years. Lot is located at 238 Dundas St E in Waterdown.

One of the largest selections of Volkswagen at Foster Auto Group in Waterdown. Visit our website at www.fosterautogroup.com.

Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council (OMVIC) Certified Dealer
30 Year Member of the Used Car Dealers Association (UCDA)

Please Note: We do our utmost to make sure our vehicles are described correctly. However, mistakes do occur. Please check with us to confirm details.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Power Sunroof
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Alloy Wheels
Running Boards
tilt steering
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
COOLED FRONT SEATS
REAR HEATED SEATS
Navigation
Reverse Camera

Foster Auto Group

Foster Auto Group

238 Dundas St East, Waterdown, ON L8B 0E8

