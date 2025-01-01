Menu
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

115,941 KM

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
Sport Luxury

Sport Luxury

12170013

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport Luxury

Location

Foster Auto Group

238 Dundas St East, Waterdown, ON L8B 0E8

289-895-8798

Logo_AccidentFree

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
115,941KM
VIN 5XYZUDLB1GG356445

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 23138
  • Mileage 115,941 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is being sold AS IS, not certified, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. Foster Auto will NOT certify any as-is vehicle for an additional cost. DEALER IS UNAWARE OF WHAT CAR NEEDS TO PASS SAFETY. NO MECHANIC ON SITE. YOU ARE WELCOME TO TAKE IT TO AN OUTSIDE MECHANIC FOR INSPECTION. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. HST and Licence fees not included in price of vehicle.
Foster Auto Group is open for business Monday-Friday 10am-5pm and Saturdays 10am-3pm. Please check our posted business hours on Google prior to arrival as these hours are subject to change. Lot is located at 238 Dundas St E in Waterdown.

Ask us about options for bank financing for all types of credit and about our various extended warranty options available for purchase to help keep your vehicle covered in the event of an unexpected break down.

Financing example: Purchase price of $19,999, financed at an 9.99% fixed rate for 60 months, with $0 down, bi-weekly payment is $234.57. Cost of borrowing is $6,527.24. Rate is based upon vehicles 5 year old and newer and is only upon approved credit. Payment quoted is inclusive of a $499 financial services fee. Financing rates will vary on vehicles older than 5 years old. Financing is only available on certified vehicles above $6,000 and maximum 10 years old. Apply for finance directly on our website.

Family owned and operated. Proudly serving the Hamilton/Burlington area for 42 years.

One of the largest selections of Volkswagen at Foster Auto Group in Waterdown.

Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council (OMVIC) Certified Dealer
40 Year Member of the Used Car Dealers Association (UCDA)

Please Note: We do our utmost to make sure our vehicles are described correctly. However, mistakes do occur. Please check with us to confirm details.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch Receiver

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

Reverse Camera

Additional Features

Powe
AM/FM stereo w/ C/D Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Foster Auto Group

Foster Auto Group

238 Dundas St East, Waterdown, ON L8B 0E8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Foster Auto Group

289-895-8798

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe