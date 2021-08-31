Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Toyota Corolla

61,458 KM

Details Description Features

$14,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Foster Auto Group

289-895-8798

Contact Seller
2016 Toyota Corolla

2016 Toyota Corolla

S

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Toyota Corolla

S

Location

Foster Auto Group

238 Dundas St East, Waterdown, ON L8B 0E8

289-895-8798

  1. 7640647
  2. 7640647
  3. 7640647
  4. 7640647
  5. 7640647
  6. 7640647
  7. 7640647
  8. 7640647
  9. 7640647
  10. 7640647
  11. 7640647
  12. 7640647
  13. 7640647
  14. 7640647
  15. 7640647
  16. 7640647
  17. 7640647
Contact Seller

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

61,458KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7640647
  • Stock #: 21157
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE6GC728715

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 21157
  • Mileage 61,458 KM

Vehicle Description

Equipped with Bluetooth, heated front seats, cruise control, power windows and locks, keyless entry and an AM/FM stereo with Bluetooth audio and App-Connect. This vehicle is being sold certified. HST and licensing are not included in the price of the vehicle.

Foster Auto is currently open for business by appointment only between Monday and Saturday during our posted business hours. Please contact us at sales@fosterautogroup.com or by phone at 1-289-895-8798 to set up an appointment to view and test drive a car.


Ask us about options for bank financing for all types of credit and about our various extended warranty options available for purchase to help keep your vehicle covered in the event of an unexpected break down.

Financing example: Purchase price of $12,999, financed at a 5.99% fixed rate for 60 months, with $0 down, bi-weekly payment is $134.50. Cost of borrowing is $2,390.01. Rate is based upon vehicles 5 years old and newer and is only upon approved credit. Financing rates will vary on vehicles older than 5 years old. Financing is only available on vehicles above $6,000 and maximum 10 years old. Apply for finance directly on our website: http://www.fosterautogroup.com/

Family owned and operated. Proudly serving the Hamilton/Burlington area for 38 years. Lot is located at 238 Dundas St E in Waterdown.

One of the largest selections of Volkswagen at Foster Auto Group in Waterdown. Visit our website at www.fosterautogroup.com.

Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council (OMVIC) Certified Dealer
30 Year Member of the Used Car Dealers Association (UCDA)

Please Note: We do our utmost to make sure our vehicles are described correctly. However, mistakes do occur. Please check with us to confirm details.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Rear Defroster
Bluetooth
Cloth Interior
Aux input
Center Arm Rest
Electronic Brake Assistance
Vehicl

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Foster Auto Group

2018 Volkswagen Atla...
 75,277 KM
$36,999 + tax & lic
2014 Volkswagen Pass...
 179,854 KM
$10,999 + tax & lic
2018 RAM 1500 REBEL ...
 73,495 KM
$49,999 + tax & lic

Email Foster Auto Group

Foster Auto Group

Foster Auto Group

238 Dundas St East, Waterdown, ON L8B 0E8

Call Dealer

289-895-XXXX

(click to show)

289-895-8798

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory