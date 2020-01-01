Menu
2016 Volkswagen Golf

TSI Trendline

2016 Volkswagen Golf

TSI Trendline

Location

Foster Auto Group

238 Dundas St East, Waterdown, ON L8B 0E8

289-895-8798

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 68,371KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4397997
  • Stock #: 20017R1
  • VIN: 3VW217AUXGM039862
Exterior Colour
Silver
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Equipped with Bluetooth, alloy rims, reverse camera, cruise control, power windows and locks, keyless entry, heated front seats and an AM/FM stereo with Bluetooth audio and C/D player.This vehicle is being sold certified. HST and licensing are not included in the price of the vehicle.

Ask us about options for bank financing for all types of credit and about our various extended warranty options available for purchase to help keep your vehicle covered in the event of an unexpected break down.

Financing example: Purchase price of $15,999, financed at a 5.99% fixed rate for 60 months, with $0 down, bi-weekly payment is $164.70. Cost of borrowing is $2,926.57. Rate is based upon vehicles 5 years old and newer and only upon approved credit. Financing rates will vary on vehicles older than 5 years old. Financing is only available on vehicles above $6,000 and maximum 10 years old. Apply for finance directly on our website: www.fosterautogroup.com

Family owned and operated. Proudly serving the Hamilton/Burlington area for 38 years. Lot is located at 238 Dundas St E in Waterdown.

One of the largest selections of Volkswagen at Foster Auto Group in Waterdown. Visit our website at www.fosterautogroup.com.

Let us treat you like family at Foster's!

Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council (OMVIC) Certified Dealer
30 Year Member of the Used Car Dealers Association (UCDA)

Please Note: We do our utmost to make sure our vehicles are described correctly. However, mistakes do occur. Please check with us to confirm details.
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
  • Intermittent Wipers
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Seating
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
Additional Features
  • Reverse Camera
  • Cloth Interior
  • Center Arm Rest
  • AM/FM ste

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
