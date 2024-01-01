Menu
Account
Sign In
ACCIDENT FREE! Certification package is available for an additional $699 plus HST. This vehicle is not drivable and not certified at the listed price. Certification package includes a valid Ontario safety certificate, 30 day or 1,000 km warranty on all safety-related items, professional detailing of vehicle and oil change (if required). HST and license fees are not included in price of vehicle. Foster Auto Group is open for business Monday-Friday 10am-5pm and Saturdays 10am-3pm. Please check our posted business hours on Google prior to arrival as these hours are subject to change. Lot is located at 238 Dundas St E in Waterdown. Ask us about options for bank financing for all types of credit and about our various extended warranty options available for purchase to help keep your vehicle covered in the event of an unexpected break down. Financing example: Purchase price of $19,999, financed at an 9.99% fixed rate for 60 months, with $0 down, bi-weekly payment is $234.57. Cost of borrowing is $6,527.24. Rate is based upon vehicles 5 year old and newer and is only upon approved credit. Payment quoted is inclusive of a $499 financial services fee. Financing rates will vary on vehicles older than 5 years old. Financing is only available on certified vehicles above $6,000 and maximum 10 years old. Apply for finance directly on our website. Family owned and operated. Proudly serving the Hamilton/Burlington area for 41 years. One of the largest selections of Volkswagen at Foster Auto Group in Waterdown. Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council (OMVIC) Certified Dealer 40 Year Member of the Used Car Dealers Association (UCDA) Please Note: We do our utmost to make sure our vehicles are described correctly. However, mistakes do occur. Please check with us to confirm details.

2017 Volkswagen Golf

209,290 KM

Details Description Features

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Volkswagen Golf

Sportwagen Comfortline

Watch This Vehicle
12023962

2017 Volkswagen Golf

Sportwagen Comfortline

Location

Foster Auto Group

238 Dundas St East, Waterdown, ON L8B 0E8

289-895-8798

  1. 12023962
  2. 12023962
  3. 12023962
  4. 12023962
  5. 12023962
  6. 12023962
  7. 12023962
  8. 12023962
  9. 12023962
  10. 12023962
  11. 12023962
  12. 12023962
  13. 12023962
  14. 12023962
  15. 12023962
  16. 12023962
  17. 12023962
  18. 12023962
  19. 12023962
  20. 12023962
  21. 12023962
Contact Seller

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
209,290KM
VIN 3VWC17AU9HM502421

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 209,290 KM

Vehicle Description

ACCIDENT FREE! Certification package is available for an additional $699 plus HST. This vehicle is not drivable and not certified at the listed price. Certification package includes a valid Ontario safety certificate, 30 day or 1,000 km warranty on all safety-related items, professional detailing of vehicle and oil change (if required). HST and license fees are not included in price of vehicle.
Foster Auto Group is open for business Monday-Friday 10am-5pm and Saturdays 10am-3pm. Please check our posted business hours on Google prior to arrival as these hours are subject to change. Lot is located at 238 Dundas St E in Waterdown.

Ask us about options for bank financing for all types of credit and about our various extended warranty options available for purchase to help keep your vehicle covered in the event of an unexpected break down.

Financing example: Purchase price of $19,999, financed at an 9.99% fixed rate for 60 months, with $0 down, bi-weekly payment is $234.57. Cost of borrowing is $6,527.24. Rate is based upon vehicles 5 year old and newer and is only upon approved credit. Payment quoted is inclusive of a $499 financial services fee. Financing rates will vary on vehicles older than 5 years old. Financing is only available on certified vehicles above $6,000 and maximum 10 years old. Apply for finance directly on our website.

Family owned and operated. Proudly serving the Hamilton/Burlington area for 41 years.

One of the largest selections of Volkswagen at Foster Auto Group in Waterdown.

Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council (OMVIC) Certified Dealer
40 Year Member of the Used Car Dealers Association (UCDA)

Please Note: We do our utmost to make sure our vehicles are described correctly. However, mistakes do occur. Please check with us to confirm details.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Safety

Reverse Camera

Convenience

Power Heated Mirrors

Additional Features

Po
Leatherette Interior
AM/FM stereo w/ C/D Player
App-Connect (Apple CarPlay Android Auto)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Foster Auto Group

Used 2022 Volkswagen Taos Trendline for sale in Waterdown, ON
2022 Volkswagen Taos Trendline 77,821 KM $23,999 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Volkswagen Golf COMFORTLINE for sale in Waterdown, ON
2015 Volkswagen Golf COMFORTLINE 143,965 KM $11,999 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Volkswagen Jetta comfortline for sale in Waterdown, ON
2015 Volkswagen Jetta comfortline 287,696 KM $4,999 + tax & lic

Email Foster Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Foster Auto Group

Foster Auto Group

238 Dundas St East, Waterdown, ON L8B 0E8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

289-895-XXXX

(click to show)

289-895-8798

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Foster Auto Group

289-895-8798

Contact Seller
2017 Volkswagen Golf