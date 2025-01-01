Menu
ACCIDENT FREE AWD WAGON! Certification package is available for an additional $799 plus HST. Certification package includes a valid Ontario safety certificate, 30 day or 1,000 km warranty on all safety-related items, light detailing of vehicle and oil change (if required). HST and license fees are not included in price of vehicle. Foster Auto Group is open for business Monday-Friday 10am-5pm and Saturdays 10am-3pm. Please check our posted business hours on Google prior to arrival as these hours are subject to change. Lot is located at 238 Dundas St E in Waterdown. Ask us about options for bank financing for all types of credit and about our various extended warranty options available for purchase to help keep your vehicle covered in the event of an unexpected break down. Financing example: Purchase price of $20,999, financed at an 8.99% fixed rate for 60 months, with $0 down, bi-weekly payment is $239.54 O.A.C. Cost of borrowing is $6,221.77. Payment quoted is inclusive of a $200 financial services fee. Financing rates/terms can vary based upon vehicle chosen/your personal credit history. Financing is only available on certified vehicles above $6,500 and maximum 10 years old. Apply for finance directly on our website. Family owned and operated. Proudly serving the Hamilton/Burlington area for 42 years. Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council (OMVIC) Certified Dealer 40 Year Member of the Used Car Dealers Association (UCDA) Please Note: We do our utmost to make sure our vehicles are described correctly. However, mistakes do occur. Please check with us to confirm details. This vehicle is not drivable (off the lot, same day) and not certified at the listed price.

2017 Volkswagen Golf

168,458 KM

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Volkswagen Golf

Sportwagen Comfortline

13176224

2017 Volkswagen Golf

Sportwagen Comfortline

Location

Foster Auto Group

238 Dundas St East, Waterdown, ON L8B 0E8

289-895-8798

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
168,458KM
VIN 3VW017AU0HM522883

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 168,458 KM

Vehicle Description

ACCIDENT FREE AWD WAGON! Certification package is available for an additional $799 plus HST. Certification package includes a valid Ontario safety certificate, 30 day or 1,000 km warranty on all safety-related items, light detailing of vehicle and oil change (if required). HST and license fees are not included in price of vehicle.
Foster Auto Group is open for business Monday-Friday 10am-5pm and Saturdays 10am-3pm. Please check our posted business hours on Google prior to arrival as these hours are subject to change. Lot is located at 238 Dundas St E in Waterdown.

Ask us about options for bank financing for all types of credit and about our various extended warranty options available for purchase to help keep your vehicle covered in the event of an unexpected break down.

Financing example: Purchase price of $20,999, financed at an 8.99% fixed rate for 60 months, with $0 down, bi-weekly payment is $239.54 O.A.C. Cost of borrowing is $6,221.77. Payment quoted is inclusive of a $200 financial services fee. Financing rates/terms can vary based upon vehicle chosen/your personal credit history. Financing is only available on certified vehicles above $6,500 and maximum 10 years old. Apply for finance directly on our website.

Family owned and operated. Proudly serving the Hamilton/Burlington area for 42 years.

Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council (OMVIC) Certified Dealer
40 Year Member of the Used Car Dealers Association (UCDA)

Please Note: We do our utmost to make sure our vehicles are described correctly. However, mistakes do occur. Please check with us to confirm details. This vehicle is not drivable (off the lot, same day) and not certified at the listed price.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Rear Defroster
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

Reverse Camera

Additional Features

Leatherette Interior
Dual Climate
AM/FM stereo w/ C/D Player

Foster Auto Group

Foster Auto Group

238 Dundas St East, Waterdown, ON L8B 0E8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$11,999

Foster Auto Group

289-895-8798

2017 Volkswagen Golf