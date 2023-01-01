Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Volkswagen Jetta

119,525 KM

Details Description Features

$15,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

Foster Auto Group

289-895-8798

Contact Seller
2017 Volkswagen Jetta

2017 Volkswagen Jetta

1.4T WOLFSBURG

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Volkswagen Jetta

1.4T WOLFSBURG

Location

Foster Auto Group

238 Dundas St East, Waterdown, ON L8B 0E8

289-895-8798

  1. 9557110
  2. 9557110
  3. 9557110
  4. 9557110
  5. 9557110
  6. 9557110
  7. 9557110
  8. 9557110
  9. 9557110
  10. 9557110
  11. 9557110
  12. 9557110
  13. 9557110
  14. 9557110
  15. 9557110
  16. 9557110
  17. 9557110
  18. 9557110
  19. 9557110
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

119,525KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9557110
  • Stock #: 23023
  • VIN: 3VWB67AJ4HM250550

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 23023
  • Mileage 119,525 KM

Vehicle Description

1.4L ENGINE. EXCELLENT FUEL ECONOMY. Equipped with Bluetooth, App-Connect, sunroof, reverse camera, alloy rims, heated front seats, dual climate control, A/C, cruise control, power windows and locks and keyless entry. Certification package is available for an additional $599 plus HST. It includes a valid Ontario safety certificate, 30 day or 1,000 km warranty on all safety-related items, professional detailing of vehicle, oil change (if required) and a 7 day/500 km exchange policy. If you choose to not purchase certification, we are required to state the following: this vehicle is being sold AS IS. It will not be certified by Foster Auto. The vehicle may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. If you wish, you may have a local mechanic inspect vehicle prior to purchase. This cost will not be covered by Foster Auto. HST and license fees are not included in price of vehicle. This vehicle was a previous daily rental.

Foster Auto is open for business by appointment only between Monday and Saturday during our posted business hours.
Ask us about options for bank financing for all types of credit and about our various extended warranty options available for purchase to help keep your vehicle covered in the event of an unexpected break down.

Financing example: Purchase price of $19,999, financed at an 8.99% fixed rate for 60 months, with $0 down, bi-weekly payment is $222.73. Cost of borrowing is $5,664.91. Rate is based upon vehicles 5 year old and newer and is only upon approved credit. Payment quoted is inclusive of a $499 financial services fee. Financing rates will vary on vehicles older than 5 years old. Financing is only available on vehicles above $6,000 and maximum 10 years old. Apply for finance directly on our website.

Family owned and operated. Proudly serving the Hamilton/Burlington area for 40 years. Lot is located at 238 Dundas St E in Waterdown.

One of the largest selections of Volkswagen at Foster Auto Group in Waterdown.

Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council (OMVIC) Certified Dealer
30 Year Member of the Used Car Dealers Association (UCDA)

Please Note: We do our utmost to make sure our vehicles are described correctly. However, mistakes do occur. Please check with us to confirm details.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Remote Trunk Release
Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof
Bluetooth
Dual Climate Control
Cloth Interior
2 Keyless Remote
App-Connect (Apple CarPlay Android Auto)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Foster Auto Group

2017 Volkswagen Tigu...
 134,849 KM
$19,499 + tax & lic
2017 Volkswagen Jett...
 119,525 KM
$15,999 + tax & lic
2008 Honda Odyssey E...
 270,487 KM
$5,999 + tax & lic

Email Foster Auto Group

Foster Auto Group

Foster Auto Group

238 Dundas St East, Waterdown, ON L8B 0E8

Call Dealer

289-895-XXXX

(click to show)

289-895-8798

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory