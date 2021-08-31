Menu
2017 Volkswagen Tiguan

100,095 KM

$18,999

+ tax & licensing
2017 Volkswagen Tiguan

2017 Volkswagen Tiguan

Wolfsburg Edition

2017 Volkswagen Tiguan

Wolfsburg Edition

Foster Auto Group

238 Dundas St East, Waterdown, ON L8B 0E8

289-895-8798

100,095KM
Used
  • VIN: WVGNV7AX0HK030395

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 21158
  • Mileage 100,095 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident-free! Wolfsburg Edition. Equipped with Bluetooth, reverse camera, panoramic sunroof, a black leatherette interior, dual climate control, alloy rims, cruise control, power windows and locks, power driver's seat, keyless entry, push button start up, heated front seats and an AM/FM stereo with Bluetooth audio and App-connect. This vehicle is being sold certified. HST and licensing are not included in the price of the vehicle.


Foster Auto is currently open for business by appointment only between Monday and Saturday during our posted business hours. Please contact us at sales@fosterautogroup.com or by phone at 1-289-895-8798 to set up an appointment to view and test drive a car.


Ask us about options for bank financing for all types of credit and about our various extended warranty options available for purchase to help keep your vehicle covered in the event of an unexpected break down.

Financing example: Purchase price of $12,999, financed at a 5.99% fixed rate for 60 months, with $0 down, bi-weekly payment is $134.50. Cost of borrowing is $2,390.01. Rate is based upon vehicles 5 years old and newer and is only upon approved credit. Financing rates will vary on vehicles older than 5 years old. Financing is only available on vehicles above $6,000 and maximum 10 years old. Apply for finance directly on our website: http://www.fosterautogroup.com/

Family owned and operated. Proudly serving the Hamilton/Burlington area for 38 years. Lot is located at 238 Dundas St E in Waterdown.

One of the largest selections of Volkswagen at Foster Auto Group in Waterdown. Visit our website at www.fosterautogroup.com.

Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council (OMVIC) Certified Dealer
30 Year Member of the Used Car Dealers Association (UCDA)

Please Note: We do our utmost to make sure our vehicles are described correctly. However, mistakes do occur. Please check with us to confirm details.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Child S
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Power Sunroof
Cruise Control
Alloy Wheels
tilt steering
Rain Sensing Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Leatherette Interior
2 Keyless Remotes
1 Valet Key
App-Connect

