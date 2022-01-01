Menu
2018 Volkswagen Atlas

120,362 KM

Comfortline

Comfortline

Foster Auto Group

238 Dundas St East, Waterdown, ON L8B 0E8

289-895-8798

120,362KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8128828
  • Stock #: 22043
  • VIN: 1V2LR2CA8JC568983

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 22043
  • Mileage 120,362 KM

Vehicle Description

COMING SOON! No accident history! Equipped with Bluetooth, App-Connect, reverse camera, A/C, heated front seats, cruise control, power windows and locks and keyless entry. This vehicle is being sold certified. HST and licensing are not included in the price of the vehicle.

Foster Auto is open for business by appointment only between Tuesday and Saturday during our posted business hours.
Ask us about options for bank financing for all types of credit and about our various extended warranty options available for purchase to help keep your vehicle covered in the event of an unexpected break down.

Financing example: Purchase price of $12,999, financed at a 5.99% fixed rate for 60 months, with $0 down, bi-weekly payment is $134.50. Cost of borrowing is $2,390.01. Rate is based upon vehicles 5 years old and newer and is only upon approved credit. Financing rates will vary on vehicles older than 5 years old. Financing is only available on vehicles above $6,000 and maximum 10 years old. Apply for finance directly on our website.

Family owned and operated. Proudly serving the Hamilton/Burlington area for 39 years. Lot is located at 238 Dundas St E in Waterdown.

One of the largest selections of Volkswagen at Foster Auto Group in Waterdown.

Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council (OMVIC) Certified Dealer
30 Year Member of the Used Car Dealers Association (UCDA)

Please Note: We do our utmost to make sure our vehicles are described correctly. However, mistakes do occur. Please check with us to confirm details.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Steering
Alloy Wheels
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Intermittent Wipers
Reverse Camera
Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
SATELLITE RADIO EQUIPPED
App-Connect

