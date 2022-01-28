$25,999+ tax & licensing
2018 Volkswagen Golf
COMFORTLINE
Location
Foster Auto Group
238 Dundas St East, Waterdown, ON L8B 0E8
- Stock #: 22049
- VIN: 3VWG17AUXJM256468
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 43,630 KM
Vehicle Description
ACCIDENT FREE!!! Equipped with Bluetooth, App-Connect, reverse camera, sunroof, black leatherette interior, heated front seats, cruise control, power windows and locks and keyless entry. This vehicle is being sold certified. HST and licensing are not included in the price of the vehicle.
Foster Auto is open for business by appointment only between Monday and Saturday during our posted business hours.
Ask us about options for bank financing for all types of credit and about our various extended warranty options available for purchase to help keep your vehicle covered in the event of an unexpected break down.
Financing example: Purchase price of $12,999, financed at a 5.99% fixed rate for 60 months, with $0 down, bi-weekly payment is $134.50. Cost of borrowing is $2,390.01. Rate is based upon vehicles 5 years old and newer and is only upon approved credit. Financing rates will vary on vehicles older than 5 years old. Financing is only available on vehicles above $6,000 and maximum 10 years old. Apply for finance directly on our website.
Family owned and operated. Proudly serving the Hamilton/Burlington area for 39 years. Lot is located at 238 Dundas St E in Waterdown.
One of the largest selections of Volkswagen at Foster Auto Group in Waterdown.
Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council (OMVIC) Certified Dealer
30 Year Member of the Used Car Dealers Association (UCDA)
Please Note: We do our utmost to make sure our vehicles are described correctly. However, mistakes do occur. Please check with us to confirm details.
