Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

Trendline

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

Trendline

Location

Foster Auto Group

238 Dundas St East, Waterdown, ON L8B 0E8

289-895-8798

Contact Seller

$26,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 17,147KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4688055
  • Stock #: RS4
  • VIN: 3VV0B7AX8JM216774
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Equipped with Bluetooth, reverse camera, alloy rims, cruise control, power windows and locks, keyless entry, heated front seats and an AM/FM stereo with Bluetooth audio and App-Connect.  This vehicle is being sold certified.  HST and licensing are not included in the price of the vehicle.

Ask us about options for bank financing for all types of credit and about our various extended warranty options available for purchase to help keep your vehicle covered in the event of an unexpected break down. 

Financing example: Purchase price of $18,999, financed at a 5.99% fixed rate O.A.C. for 72 months, with $0 down, bi-weekly payment is $168.01. Cost of borrowing is $4,214.12. Financing is only available on vehicles above $6,000 and maximum 10 years old. Apply for finance directly on our website: http://www.fosterautogroup.com/

Family owned and operated.  Proudly serving the Hamilton/Burlington area for 38 years.  Lot is located at 238 Dundas St E in Waterdown.  No appointment necessary for a test drive.

One of the largest selections of Volkswagen at Foster Auto Group in Waterdown.  Visit our website at www.fosterautogroup.com. 

Let us treat you like family at Foster's!

Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council (OMVIC) Certified Dealer
30 Year Member of the Used Car Dealers Association (UCDA)

Please Note: We do our utmost to make sure our vehicles are described correctly.  However, mistakes do occur.  Please check with us to confirm details.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Trip Computer
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • Android Auto
  • Apple CarPlay
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Powertrain
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Turbocharged
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Foster Auto Group

2018 Volkswagen Tigu...
 17,147 KM
$26,999 + tax & lic
2019 Volkswagen Tigu...
 12,237 KM
$27,999 + tax & lic
2015 RAM 1500 SLT CR...
 67,561 KM
$28,999 + tax & lic
Foster Auto Group

Foster Auto Group

238 Dundas St East, Waterdown, ON L8B 0E8

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

289-895-XXXX

(click to show)

289-895-8798

Send A Message