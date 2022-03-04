Menu
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

89,552 KM

Details Description Features

$29,999

+ tax & licensing
$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

Foster Auto Group

289-895-8798

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

COMFORTLINE

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

COMFORTLINE

Location

Foster Auto Group

238 Dundas St East, Waterdown, ON L8B 0E8

289-895-8798

Logo_AccidentFree

$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

89,552KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8578067
  Stock #: 22100
  VIN: 3VV2B7AX5JM021711

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 22100
  • Mileage 89,552 KM

Vehicle Description

Equipped with App-Connect, Blindspot detection, navigation, panoramic sunroof, reverse camera, alloy rims, Bluetooth, a black leatherette interior, A/C, heated front seats, cruise control, power windows and locks and keyless entry. This vehicle is being sold certified. HST and licensing are not included in the price of the vehicle.

Foster Auto is open for business by appointment only between Monday and Saturday during our posted business hours.
Ask us about options for bank financing for all types of credit and about our various extended warranty options available for purchase to help keep your vehicle covered in the event of an unexpected break down.

Financing example: Purchase price of $12,999, financed at a 5.99% fixed rate for 60 months, with $0 down, bi-weekly payment is $134.50. Cost of borrowing is $2,390.01. Rate is based upon vehicles 5 years old and newer and is only upon approved credit. Financing rates will vary on vehicles older than 5 years old. Financing is only available on vehicles above $6,000 and maximum 10 years old. Apply for finance directly on our website.

Family owned and operated. Proudly serving the Hamilton/Burlington area for 39 years. Lot is located at 238 Dundas St E in Waterdown.

One of the largest selections of Volkswagen at Foster Auto Group in Waterdown.

Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council (OMVIC) Certified Dealer
30 Year Member of the Used Car Dealers Association (UCDA)

Please Note: We do our utmost to make sure our vehicles are described correctly. However, mistakes do occur. Please check with us to confirm details.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Power Steering
Bluetooth
Dual Climate Control
Reverse Camera
Navigation
Leatherette Interior
Media Center
Satellite Ra

Foster Auto Group

Foster Auto Group

238 Dundas St East, Waterdown, ON L8B 0E8

289-895-8798

