Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

17,066 KM

Details Description Features

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Foster Auto Group

289-895-8798

Contact Seller
2019 Volkswagen Jetta

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

comfortline

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

comfortline

Location

Foster Auto Group

238 Dundas St East, Waterdown, ON L8B 0E8

289-895-8798

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

17,066KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5844786
  • Stock #: RS2
  • VIN: 3VWC57BU5KM221842

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 17,066 KM

Vehicle Description

Equipped with Bluetooth, alloy rims, reverse camera, cruise control, power windows and locks, keyless entry, heated front seats and an AM/FM stereo with Bluetooth audio.  This vehicle is being sold certified.  HST and licensing are not included in the price of the vehicle.

Foster Auto is currently open for business by appointment only between Monday and Saturday during our posted business hours.  Please contact us at sales@fosterautogroup.com or by phone at 1-289-895-8798 to set up an appointment to view and test drive a car.  

Ask us about options for bank financing for all types of credit and about our various extended warranty options available for purchase to help keep your vehicle covered in the event of an unexpected break down.  

Financing example: Purchase price of $13,999, financed at a 5.99% fixed rate O.A.C. for 60 months, with $0 down, bi-weekly payment is $144.57. Cost of borrowing is $2,569.67. Financing is only available on vehicles above $6,000 and maximum 10 years old. Apply for finance directly on our website: http://www.fosterautogroup.com/

Family owned and operated.  Proudly serving the Hamilton/Burlington area for 38 years.  Lot is located at 238 Dundas St E in Waterdown.

One of the largest selections of Volkswagen at Foster Auto Group in Waterdown.  Visit our website at www.fosterautogroup.com.  

Let us treat you like family at Foster's!

Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council (OMVIC) Certified Dealer
30 Year Member of the Used Car Dealers Association (UCDA)

Please Note: We do our utmost to make sure our vehicles are described correctly.  However, mistakes do occur.  Please check with us to confirm details.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Foster Auto Group

2019 Volkswagen Jett...
 17,066 KM
$19,999 + tax & lic
2019 Volkswagen Jett...
 12,088 KM
$22,999 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota RAV4 Hyb...
 71,254 KM
$29,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Foster Auto Group

Foster Auto Group

Foster Auto Group

238 Dundas St East, Waterdown, ON L8B 0E8

Call Dealer

289-895-XXXX

(click to show)

289-895-8798

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory