2019 Volkswagen Jetta

66,530 KM

Details

$17,999

+ tax & licensing
$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

Foster Auto Group

289-895-8798

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

1.4T

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

1.4T

Location

Foster Auto Group

238 Dundas St East, Waterdown, ON L8B 0E8

289-895-8798

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

66,530KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7393427
  Stock #: 21113
  VIN: 3VWN57BU0KM020262

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 21113
  • Mileage 66,530 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident-free!!! Equipped with Bluetooth, reverse camera, alloy rims, A/C, heated front seats, cruise control, power windows and locks, keyless entry and an AM/FM stereo with Bluetooth audio and App-Connect. This vehicle is being sold certified. HST and licensing are not included in the price of the vehicle.

Foster Auto is currently open for business by appointment only between Monday and Saturday during our posted business hours. Please contact us at sales@fosterautogroup.com or by phone at 1-289-895-8798 to set up an appointment to view and test drive a car.


Ask us about options for bank financing for all types of credit and about our various extended warranty options available for purchase to help keep your vehicle covered in the event of an unexpected break down.

Financing example: Purchase price of $12,999, financed at a 5.99% fixed rate for 60 months, with $0 down, bi-weekly payment is $134.50. Cost of borrowing is $2,390.01. Rate is based upon vehicles 5 years old and newer and is only upon approved credit. Financing rates will vary on vehicles older than 5 years old. Financing is only available on vehicles above $6,000 and maximum 10 years old. Apply for finance directly on our website: http://www.fosterautogroup.com/

Family owned and operated. Proudly serving the Hamilton/Burlington area for 38 years. Lot is located at 238 Dundas St E in Waterdown.

One of the largest selections of Volkswagen at Foster Auto Group in Waterdown. Visit our website at www.fosterautogroup.com.

Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council (OMVIC) Certified Dealer
30 Year Member of the Used Car Dealers Association (UCDA)

Please Note: We do our utmost to make sure our vehicles are described correctly. However, mistakes do occur. Please check with us to confirm details.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Intermittent Wipers
Pow
Center Arm Rest
SATELLITE RADIO EQUIPPED
App-Connect

