1985 Ford Bronco

999,999 KM

$16,000

+ tax & licensing
$16,000

+ taxes & licensing

Kraemer Automotive

519-888-9232

XLT

XLT

66 Schaefer St., Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

+ taxes & licensing

999,999KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 8624576
  • Stock #: 5761
  • VIN: 1fmeu15hxfla07961

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 999,999 KM

Vehicle Description

Just here from Arizona. Surface rust on body , but no rust holes or damage. Floors, brake lines and frame are great condition. Selling as is $16,000+HST+LIC.                                                                                                                     In order to sell a vehicle at the lowest price possible we will sell it as is. 
This statement is required for all vehicles being sold as is as required by OMVIC.
"This vehicle is being sold "as -is", unfit, not e- tested and is not represented as 
being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed
level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and 
may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register 
the vehicle to be driven in its current condition." 

Vehicle Features

Alloy Wheels

Kraemer Automotive

66 Schaefer St., Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5

519-888-9232

