1994 Ford Mustang

108,000 KM

Details Description Features

$4,200

+ tax & licensing
$4,200

+ taxes & licensing

Kraemer Automotive

519-888-9232

1994 Ford Mustang

1994 Ford Mustang

LX

1994 Ford Mustang

LX

Location

Kraemer Automotive

66 Schaefer St., Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5

519-888-9232

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$4,200

+ taxes & licensing

108,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 8463657
  • Stock #: 5744
  • VIN: 1falp4047rf196361

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 108,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Very good shape and low kms. Selling as is $4,200+HST+LIC

In order to sell a vehicle at the lowest price possible we will sell it as is. 

This statement is required for all vehicles being sold as is as required by OMVIC.

"This vehicle is being sold "as -is", unfit, not e- tested and is not represented as 

being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed

 level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and 

may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register 

the vehicle to be driven in its current condition." 

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Alloy Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Kraemer Automotive

Kraemer Automotive

Kraemer Automotive

66 Schaefer St., Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5

519-888-9232

519-502-9232
