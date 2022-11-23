$20,000+ tax & licensing
Kraemer Automotive
519-888-9232
1995 Chevrolet Impala
SS
Location
66 Schaefer St., Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$20,000
+ taxes & licensing
88,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9387076
- Stock #: 5776
- VIN: 1g1bl52pxsr113209
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 88,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Very nice condition, low kms, selling cert $20,000+HST+LIC.
Would consider trade on classic 2 door car or truck.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
CD Player
