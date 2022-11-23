Menu
1995 Chevrolet Impala

88,000 KM

$20,000

$20,000
$20,000

+ taxes & licensing

Kraemer Automotive

519-888-9232

SS

Location

Kraemer Automotive

66 Schaefer St., Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5

519-888-9232

88,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9387076
  • Stock #: 5776
  • VIN: 1g1bl52pxsr113209

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 88,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Very nice condition, low kms, selling cert $20,000+HST+LIC.

Would consider trade on classic 2 door car or truck. 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

66 Schaefer St., Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5

519-888-9232

519-502-9232
