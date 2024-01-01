$20,000+ tax & licensing
1995 Ford Bronco
XLT
1995 Ford Bronco
XLT
Location
Kraemer Automotive
66 Schaefer St., Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5
519-888-9232
Sold As Is
$20,000
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 999,999 KM
Vehicle Description
Ford Bronco here from Arizona. Nice original rust free truck. Could use paint but still looks good. Interior needs good clean up. Runs and drives well. Odometer is in miles, and true mileage is unknown. Selling as is $20,000+HST+LIC
In order to sell a vehicle at the lowest price possible we will sell it as is.
This statement is required for all vehicles being sold as is as required by OMVIC.
"This vehicle is being sold "as -is", unfit, not e- tested and is not represented as
being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed
level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and
may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register
the vehicle to be driven in its current condition."
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Kraemer Automotive
Email Kraemer Automotive
Kraemer Automotive
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-888-XXXX(click to show)
519-888-9232
Alternate Numbers519-502-9232
+ taxes & licensing
519-888-9232