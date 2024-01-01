Menu
Ford Bronco here from Arizona. Nice original rust free truck. Could use paint but still looks good. Interior needs good clean up. Runs and drives well. Odometer is in miles, and true mileage is unknown. Selling as is $20,000+HST+LIC

In order to sell a vehicle at the lowest price possible we will sell it as is. 
This statement is required for all vehicles being sold as is as required by OMVIC.
This vehicle is being sold as -is, unfit, not e- tested and is not represented as 
being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed
level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and 
may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register 
the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

1995 Ford Bronco

999,999 KM

Details Description

$20,000

+ tax & licensing
1995 Ford Bronco

XLT

12013225

1995 Ford Bronco

XLT

Location

Kraemer Automotive

66 Schaefer St., Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5

519-888-9232

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$20,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
999,999KM
As Is Condition
VIN 1fmeu15h0sla97809

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 999,999 KM

Vehicle Description

Ford Bronco here from Arizona. Nice original rust free truck. Could use paint but still looks good. Interior needs good clean up. Runs and drives well. Odometer is in miles, and true mileage is unknown. Selling as is $20,000+HST+LIC

In order to sell a vehicle at the lowest price possible we will sell it as is. 
This statement is required for all vehicles being sold as is as required by OMVIC.
"This vehicle is being sold "as -is", unfit, not e- tested and is not represented as 
being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed
level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and 
may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register 
the vehicle to be driven in its current condition." 

Kraemer Automotive

Kraemer Automotive

66 Schaefer St., Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5
519-888-9232

$20,000

+ taxes & licensing

Kraemer Automotive

519-888-9232

1995 Ford Bronco