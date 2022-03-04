Menu
1998 Jeep TJ

158,091 KM

Details

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Frank Gies Auto Sales & Leasing

519-888-0800

1998 Jeep TJ

1998 Jeep TJ

1998 Jeep TJ

Location

Frank Gies Auto Sales & Leasing

24 University Ave East, Waterloo, ON N2J 2V8

519-888-0800

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

158,091KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8520392
  Stock #: 7228
  VIN: 1J4FY29P4WP702296

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 158,091 KM

Vehicle Description

Previous US vehicle imported by original owner from Florida in 2019, odometer in miles, 98,807 = 158,091 kms. Amazing condition with original paint. Floors and frame are in exceptional condition. Comes with Florida sand under the carpets. Cold A/C, AM/FM Cassette, tilt wheel, Aluminum wheels. FUN VEHICLE ALL YEAR ROUND. We acquired this hidden treasure direct form a Chrysler Dealer.

Why Buy From Us. Since 1991, Our Family commitment to each and every person has been to provide an exceptional level of customer service. From our knowledge in the industry and formed relationships we search for the cleanest, lowest kilometers vehicles while keeping our overhead costs low to save you money. We are part of a large Dealer Network with access to New Car Dealer trade-ins, we attend multiple weekly auctions and have our own trade-ins to provide a comprehensive lineup of all makes & models. After the sale, we welcome you back for any and all of your automotive needs; from regular service, to maintenance, tires & tire storage, detailing, dent removal, windshield chip repair or replacement we have the right tools and skilled workers to get the job done. We invite you to come in for a truly enjoyable car buying experience.

We offer; Preferred Dealer Bank financing available right here On Approved Credit. A Dealer Guarantee with every Certified vehicle, Free CARFAX Canada Vehicle History Report. We are a proud member of UCDA and maintain A+ Better Bureau Standing. Price plus HST & license.

Vehicle Features

TJ
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Alloy Wheels

Frank Gies Auto Sales & Leasing

Frank Gies Auto Sales & Leasing

24 University Ave East, Waterloo, ON N2J 2V8

519-888-0800

