2000 Dodge Dakota

SPORT EXT CAB || CERTIFIED ||

Location

Lakeshore Motors

100 Lodge St, Waterloo, ON N2J 2V6

226-600-5250

Sale Price

$4,499

+ taxes & licensing

  • 154,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4388739
  • Stock #: 02068
  • VIN: 1B7GL22X9YS579825
Exterior Colour
Green
Interior Colour
Grey - Dark
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Passengers
4

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

** CERTIFIED & EMISSIONS TESTED **
* FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED BUSINESS FOR OVER 15 YEARS.
* FULLY REGISTERED AND IN COMPLIANCE WITH OMVIC, and UCDA.
* FULLY LICENSED REPAIR AND INSPECTION FACILITY WITH THE MINISTRY OF TRANSPORTATION.

* All of our vehicles come with complimentary Oil & Filter change
* Professionally detailed inside out

* Nice Pick-up for the age. Low kms. Runs well. Body is in good shape for the age. Engine strong and quiet. Transmission shifts smooth. Was a well maintained trade-in. Shows clear pride of ownership and was oil sprayed yearly. Good brakes and tires all around. Previous owner just needed to downsize. Won't find too many older Dakotas in this decent shape still with good kms. Carfax shows no accidents.
* Shows and drives out well.
* Clean interior in good shape with no rips cuts or tears
* No error lights on dash
* Non smoker no pets
* Mechanical Inspections are always welcome at buyer's expense
* CLEAN Carfax History Report Included (Copy and paste link into your browser)

https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=JDOdUpwnp0dGf73omaeneYNiA7N+Y4+f

*Additional 1 Year Warranty on Powertrain (Engine & Transmission) available for $569 + HST.

*Additional 2 Year Warranty on Powertrain (Engine & Transmission) available for $669 + HST

$2500 per claim coverage. Unlimited KMs. $100 Deductable Per claim. Seals & Gaskets included.
Warranty provided by People's Choice Warranty and sold by Lakeshore Motors Ltd.

226-600-5250, if no answer please try office line at 519-886-1679.

We are located on 100 Lodge St, Waterloo, ON
(Just off of Weber and University Intersection. Across the street from the Angel's Diner Hotel Restaurant).

Open 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday. Please call or email for appointment.

HST (13% tax), Licensing ($89.99), Carfax ($44.99), and New plates + sticker are extra.

Please call in or email to verify specific features of the vehicle that are listed below. Features are automatically generated using the VIN of the vehicle, and are not always 100% accurate when scanning for vehicle features.
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Options
  • Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • AM/FM CD Player
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Aluminum Wheels
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Seating
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Convenience
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Additional Features
  • Conventional Spare Tire

