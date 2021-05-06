Menu
2000 Honda S2000

62,971 KM

Details Description Features

$36,995

+ tax & licensing
$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

Frank Gies Auto Sales & Leasing

519-888-0800

100% ORIGINAL

Location

Frank Gies Auto Sales & Leasing

24 University Ave East, Waterloo, ON N2J 2V8

519-888-0800

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

62,971KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7136887
  • Stock #: 7078
  • VIN: JHMAP1148YT800559

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 62,971 KM

Vehicle Description

Rarely available is this Original year AP1 S2000 100% Stock and in excellent condition. Ontario car, if you have been searching for one of these cars then treat yourself now. As Hagerty predicts, a true collectible, sure to continue appreciating in value.

Why Buy From Us. Since 1991, Our Family commitment to each and every person has been to provide an exceptional level of customer service. From our knowledge in the industry and formed relationships we search for the cleanest, lowest kilometre vehicles while keeping our overhead costs low to save you money. We are part of a large Dealer Network with access to New Car Dealer trade-ins, we attend multiple weekly auctions and have our own trade-ins to provide a comprehensive lineup of all makes & models. After the sale, we welcome you back for any and all of your automotive needs; from regular service, to maintenance, tires & tire storage, detailing, dent removal, windshield chip repair or replacement we have the right tools and skilled workers to get the job done. We invite you to come in for a truly enjoyable car buying experience.

We offer; Preferred Dealer Bank financing available right here On Approved Credit. A Dealer Guarantee with every Certified vehicle, Free CARFAX Canada Vehicle History Report. We are a proud member of UCDA and maintain A+ Better Bureau Standing. Price plus HST & license

Vehicle Features

100% ORGINAL
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Push Button Start
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Convertible Soft Top

Frank Gies Auto Sales & Leasing

Frank Gies Auto Sales & Leasing

24 University Ave East, Waterloo, ON N2J 2V8

519-888-0800

